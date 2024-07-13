Duality Advisers LP Has $950,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,476 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

