Duality Advisers LP Has $958,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Vicor worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $35.22 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.