Duality Advisers LP Has $964,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 386.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.3 %

REG opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

