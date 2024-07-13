Duality Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,185,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.