Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after buying an additional 191,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.