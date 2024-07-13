Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,148,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

