Duality Advisers LP Invests $1 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 24.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

