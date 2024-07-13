Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.22 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

PNM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

