Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.30 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,626.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after buying an additional 333,973 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2,200.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 809.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201,484 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $144.45 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.