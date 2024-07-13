Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.73 Million in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.