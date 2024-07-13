Duality Advisers LP Invests $680,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $15,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after buying an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,369,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Progress Software Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

