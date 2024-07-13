Duality Advisers LP Invests $706,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

