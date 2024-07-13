Duality Advisers LP Invests $849,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $42.12 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

