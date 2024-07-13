Duality Advisers LP Invests $854,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of FRPT opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

