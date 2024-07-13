Duality Advisers LP Invests $873,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

