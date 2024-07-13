Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 152.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of H stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

