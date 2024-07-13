Duality Advisers LP Makes New $900,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

