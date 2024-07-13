Duality Advisers LP Makes New $924,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

