Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.