Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.