Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $233.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

