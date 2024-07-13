Duality Advisers LP Purchases 12,051 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

