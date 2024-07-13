Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 17,155 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.