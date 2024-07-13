Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 24,800 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.