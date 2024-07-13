Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 7,196 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $250.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.