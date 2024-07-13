Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.