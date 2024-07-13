Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

