Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $11,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $37,487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $100.25 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.89, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $9,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $9,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

