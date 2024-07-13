Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,541 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Up 1.1 %

ATI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

