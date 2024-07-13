Duality Advisers LP Sells 14,569 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on NTNX

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.