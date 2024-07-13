Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,306 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

