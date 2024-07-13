Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,037 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 221,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

