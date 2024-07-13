Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,699 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $51,781,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,663,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

