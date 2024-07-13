Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,071 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

