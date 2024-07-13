Duality Advisers LP Sells 358 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Affiliated Managers Group Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
