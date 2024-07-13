Duality Advisers LP Sells 39,504 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $235,524 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

