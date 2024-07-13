Duality Advisers LP Sells 734 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

IRTC stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

