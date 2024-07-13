Duality Advisers LP Sells 81,286 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,286 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 458,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140,028 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

