Duality Advisers LP Sells 93,766 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,766 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.