Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

