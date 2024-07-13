Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

