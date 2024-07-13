Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.74 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

JHG stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

