Duality Advisers LP Takes $690,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 573,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,577,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance
Shares of MSGS opened at $197.74 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03.
Madison Square Garden Sports Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
