Duality Advisers LP Takes $690,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 573,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,577,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $197.74 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.