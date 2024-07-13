Duality Advisers LP Takes $724,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rayonier by 138.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93,768 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

