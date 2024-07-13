Duality Advisers LP Takes $912,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.00 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

