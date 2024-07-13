Duality Advisers LP Takes $944,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 91,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $9,774,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

