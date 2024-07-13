Duality Advisers LP Takes $983,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in New York Times by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.92 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.