Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.