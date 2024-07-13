Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 134,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

