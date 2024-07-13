Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.96. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. In related news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

